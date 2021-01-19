Kevin Feige Explains Why'WandaVision' Could Only Be Done For Television And Not As A Movie

WandaVision cast Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is a recently released Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It serves as the first Marvel series and debut project in Phase Four of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There have been questions on why it was not made as a feature film and now Kevin Feige has provided an answer.

Kevin Feige details why WandaVision couldn’t be the next MCU movie

In a recent interview with Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talked about why WandaVision was made as a series and not a film. He said that Wanda and Vision are great characters from the comics that they had only scratched the surface of in movies, played by actors who are “so spectacular,” and they had only scratched the surface of what they could do. The Marvel boss mentioned that putting the spotlight on those actors playing those characters was the primary reason to want to make the series.

Kevin Feige asserted that the way they made WandaVision, in large part, is because he spent an “inordinate amount of time” as a child watching TV and syndicated repeats of lots of sitcoms. He recalled that when Nick at Nite came along as a new and unique thing, he watched a lot of that and really became “psychologically attached” to a lot of those pretend TV characters. The series also depicts several old sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, and others.

Kevin Feige mentioned that the thing which gave him comfort after school and late at night were those television shows. It was the one aspect of his youth and sort of what turned him into, for better or for worse, the person he is today. The Marvel boss stated that they had never been able to really utilize that. He noted that his love of all sorts of movies and genre movies has “absolutely been poured into all 23 MCU movies people have seen them make at Marvel Studios already. But the aspect of his past, they were not able to even consider necessarily being able to do anything with it.

Kevin Feige said that the Vision is what led him to say, ‘Let’s look at putting these two things together,’ referring to his childhood favorite shows and exploring the characters. He asserted that they then did what is now their first Disney+ Hotstar series in a way that it could not just be a movie. Feige noted that it is not just a long movie on the streaming platform. They will make shows that are like WandaVision, but for what is their first one, it felt great to do something that could only be done for television.

