WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Defends Weekly Release Citing 'The Mandalorian' & 'GOT'

WandaVision cast has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles. They reprise Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch and Vision, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The series debuted on Disney+ Hotstar Premium with two episodes and will premiere one episode each Friday until March. Several fans have raised questions about his week-to-week release schedule. Now director Matt Shakman has disclosed the reason behind it.

WandaVision director defends its weekly release scheduled

In a recent interview with ET Online, WandaVision director Matt Shakman revealed why the series will unfold its remaining seven episodes across Fridays. He said that he loves the idea of a week-to-week release. The filmmaker explained that binging has its place for sure, but there is something about the mystery – especially for a show like this – where people can think about what they have watched and come up with their own theories and it builds anticipation. Shakman mentioned that the same plan has worked “really well” for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones – a show he used to work on. He stated that it is exciting to put something out and allow people to kind of “chew on it” and come up with their own theories.

WandaVision plot follows the format of many iconic sitcoms like I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show. Matt Shakman hinted that the references also make sense for the series to have a week-to-week schedule. He said that because they are involved in a great meta-project with WandaVision being this “love letter” to the history of sitcoms, it is one of the reasons why coming out weekly also feels right for the show. Shakman believes that because they are coming out the way those shows used to come out, it all seems to make sense to him.

WandaVision cast also includes Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn makes her MCU debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbour, Agnes. Teyonah Parris portrays a grow-up Monica Rambeau, with Jolene Purdy, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, and others.

Created and written by Jac Schaeffer, the show consists of nine-episodes. WandaVision plot is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. It is the first Marvel series and first project in Phase Four.

