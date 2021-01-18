'WandaVision' Star Paul Bettany Thought Kevin Feige Was Firing Him From The MCU

The fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 15, 2021. While WandaVision begins a new era of the storyline in the MCU, the WandaVision star Paul Bettany recently revealed that he thought Marvel Chief Creative Officer, Kevin Feige was firing him before he learnt about the Marvel Studios series. Read further ahead to know more about the time Paul Bettany thought he was getting fired.

Paul Bettany thought Kevin Feige was firing him from the MCU

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Bettany revealed that his contract for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was up and he got a call from Kevin Feige saying, “Can you come to the office?”. The actor said that everyone knows what it means when the boss calls and asks one to come by the office after the contract is up. Paul Bettany looked at his wife, Jennifer Connelly and said: “I’m outta here,” thinking that he will be asked to exit the MCU.

Just as Paul Bettany entered the Marvel office, he looked at Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito (Co-president at the Marvel Universe) and said, “Kevin and Louis, I love you and I totally get it. It was a great run and no heard feelings”. Paul Bettany revealed that when the two creators heard the actor say this, they were taken aback and asked if he was leaving the MCU. This is when Paul Bettany told them that he thought Kevin Feige was going to fire him. But, to Paul Bettany’s surprise, Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito offered him a television series, WandaVision.

WandaVision cast has Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Randall Park reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as a plucky neighbor, along with Teyonah Parris who will portray the adult Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel. WandaVision plot revolves around Wanda and other “snapped away” superheros that return to life in Avengers: Endgame. The Vision is killed two times during the entire Infinity War (first by Wanda then by Thanos) is the reason why Paul Bettany thought that his MCU journey that has been a decade long is coming to an end.

