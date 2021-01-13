Kevin Feige Says 'Secret Invasion' Won't Be Like Comics With 'Avengers: Endgame' Size Cast

Secret Invasion is among the many Marvel series under development for Disney Plus. It brings back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. The project has excited the fans as the Secret Invasion comic books were one of the biggest events in Marvel. However, the series will follow a different path.

Secret Invasion series won’t match the scope of the comic series, hints Kevin Feige

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com via Zoom, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talked about bringing major comic events to small-screen with the Secret Invasion series. He was asked if the show will level with the comic books, in terms of total character and impact on the Marvel Universe. He replied that there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Avengers: Endgame so, no there will not be many characters.

Feige mentioned that it is not about having many superheroes, but the show is very much a platform for Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the comic series that was great with the twists and turns that it took. The Marvel boss stated that it is what they are focusing on more than ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? Considering the level of the comic books, there were more expectations of Secret Invasion being a feature film than a show.

In Captain Marvel (2019) Skrulls were introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), planting the seeds for the Secret Invasion series or movie. It then moved ahead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when fans were surprised to see Talos and his wife Soren filling possessing as Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout the film. There are speculations that Fury went into the cosmos founding SWORD, a cosmic version of SHIELD. The former is said to play a key part in WandaVision.

Marvel Studios has announced the series during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. It will be a part of MCU Phase Four. Secret Invasion release date and other details are yet to be revealed.

