Kevin Hart, John Hamburg To Collaborate Again For Netflix Comedy 'Me Time'

Stand-up comedian and actor, Kevin Hart is again going to collaborate with screenwriter-director John Hamburg in a Netflix comedy Me Time. Kevin & John have earlier co-written the hit comedy film Night School, in which Kevin Hart also acted. This film will be produced under Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions along with the company's president Bryan Smiley. Lauren Hennessey will be the executive producer of the film.

The film's narrative revolves around a stay-at-home father, who after a long time gets his personal space when his wife and kids have gone away from Home. When the family is away, the stay-home dad reunites with his old friend for a wild weekend with comical twists and turns which nearly depends on his life. Kevin Hart had a recent deal with Netflix to produce and star in at least four features and Me Time is the first one to take off. Tentatively, the film Me Time will go floors later this year. As confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter, the film producer Joe Gatta will also be on board. Joe had produced films like Daniel Radcliffe's Horns and Jason Statham's The Mechanic.

Excl: Kevin Hart (aka @KevinHart4real) reteams with NIGHT SCHOOL writer John Hamburg for #Netflix comedy ME TIME. Hamburg, who wrote the Meet the Parents movies in the early 2000s, wrote the script and is directing. https://t.co/WuQvN2QRvn — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 26, 2021

John Hamburg had earlier written hit comedy films like Meet the Parents starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller which was a box-office success. He also directed a rom-com Along Came Polly taking Ben Stiller in the lead role. John last directed Why Him? with actors Zoey Deutch, James Franco, and Bryan Cranston. Apart from directing and producing his upcoming Netflix comedy film, John will also be scripting it. Kevin Hart will act and produce the movie but who knows he might even co-write the film with John. Kevin has recently finished shooting Sony's action-comedy Man from Toronto with actor Woody Harrelson. Hart is also preparing for his upcoming Lionsgate production which is a video game adaptation of Borderlands.

