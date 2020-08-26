Kevin Hart Roasts Publication For Mistaking Him For Usain Bolt: 'All You Can Do Is Laugh'

Comedian Kevin Hart was left speechless and laughing out loud after he spotted a piece of news that mistook him as Usain Bolt. The comedian-actor took to Instagram and other social media handles to call out the publication due to the mishap they had done. However, the actor was all smiles about this minor inconvenience and laughed it off as he shared the image with his followers and fans. Kevin Hart also cracked a few jokes on the publication due to the mistake they had done unintentionally. Fans and friends of Kevin Hart too were quick to respond to the post as they were all left laughing at the major identify mishap by the news publication.

Kevin Hart gets mistaken for Usain Bolt by a publication

Kevin Hart shared a snippet of the news that he came across a while back which mentioned that Usain Bolt had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The news portal also shared the article online. However, what went unnoticed was the fact that the image used in the article was of Kevin Hart. Usain Bolt did not appear in the main picture for the article and had the face of Kevin Hart instead. This huge mishap was called out by the comedian who began his caption with “No Comment”.

He then went on to jovially say that he must have gotten fast and tall overnight. The actor said this due to the fact that Kevin and Usain Bolt have different fields in which they excel. Kevin, on one hand, is quite short as compared to Usain and thus Kevin poked fun at the portal. Hart continued the joke by mentioning he is willing to bet anything and take advantage of the moment and race anyone on the planet. Kevin said that he is hereby quitting comedy as he now will need to get back to his Olympic training.

Thus Kevin Hart continued to poke fun at the news portal a few more times. However, towards the end, Kevin Hart mentioned that the act done by the news portal was disrespectful on many levels. However, according to him, all one could do was simply laugh at situations like these. Before ending the caption, Kevin Hart once again poked fun at the portal by saying that perhaps Usain Bolt got his legs and torso shrunk due to the whole COVID-19 situation.

