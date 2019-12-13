Kevin Hart Standups You Should Not Miss; Watch His 5 Best Performances Here

Kevin Hart is an American comedian and actor. He began his career as a stand-up comedian who did gigs at small clubs. Soon, he got his first real break when he was cast for a Television series, Undeclared. After that Kevin did many other shows as a stand-up comedian and also acted in many movies. He was seen in Paper soldiers, In the mix, Scary movie 3 etc. Even when he started acting in movies, Kevin Hart did not stop doing stand-ups. Here are some of his best standup gigs you should not miss.

Kevin Hart best stand-up comedy videos

When Kevin Hart was caught red-handed:

Netflix recently released a new show of standup comedies. Kevin Hart was invited to perform on stage for the same and that is when he shared about an embarrassing situation he faced along with his wife. Moreover, he shared a few tips with the audience on what to do when they are caught in a situation like this.

When his mom let him use a cuss word:

Another old stand up performance of Kevin Hart which will leave you rolling on the floor out of laughter was when he shared a real-life incident with the audience. Kevin Hart was in school when his teacher complained about his behaviour in school. To this, his mother asked him to give a message to his teacher. Watch the video to know what the message was.

When his father decided to visit him at school:

Once when Kevin Hart's father decided to pay him a visit at school, his visit left Kevin Hart embarrassed in front of the entire class. Know what happened in the video given below.

When Kevin went horse riding:

There are many who joke about Kevin Hart's height. He shared a real-life incident of when he went horse riding with his close ones. The entire incident explained by the stand-up comedian will surely leave you laughing.

Kevin's expenses:

This incident about a financial condition Kevin Hart shared on stage is something we can all relate to. Though we might not have gone through the same situation Kevin went, most incidents are relatable. Do watch.

