Khloe Kardashian & True Dance Their Hearts Out To JT's 'Can't Stop The Feeling', Watch

Khloe Kardashian uploaded a video with her daughter True where the two share their sweet morning routine. In the video, both Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True are dancing to Justin Timberlake’s hit track Can’t Stop the Feeling.

Khloe – True’s groovy morning routine

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram account is proof that she loves to spend time with her daughter True. The reality star’s Instagram account is filled with posts of her and her daughter. Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and shared her unique morning routine with her daughter True.

In this two-part video shared by Khloe, the mother-daughter duo is dancing to Justin Timberlake’s hit Trolls soundtrack Can’t Stop the Feeling. In the videos, Khloe and True seem to be dancing in Dream’s bedroom. As this cute dance video progresses, True also hands her doll to her mother so even she can participate in this unique morning routine.

Khloe Kardashian also added the sweetest caption to this dance routine video. Her caption states, “Recently this has been our morning routine. Same song, Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake. Same dance partners”. Take a look at Khloe’s Instagram post here.

This sweet morning routine video got a tremendous response in its comment section. True’s aunt and Khloe sister Kylie Jenner comment, “the best” while fellow reality star Paris Hilton commented, “Soo cute”. Take a look at their comments here and check out some other posts mother-daughter post shared by Khloe Kardashian in the past.

Image Courtesy: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

