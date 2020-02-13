The Debate
Khloe Kardashian Blames Kourtney For Ruining Her Night, Fans Ask Them To 'spill The Tea'

Hollywood News

Khloe Kardashian tweeted a cryptic tweet blaming sister Kourtney Kardashian for ruining her night. This confused fans as she left no explanation why. Know more.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians and Jenner sisters are tight-knit and often share pictures and videos with each other on their Instagram. The family went together for the Oscars after-party. While their social media showed that they are having a gala time, a tweet by Khloe Kardashian took their fans to a different tangent altogether.

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian To Not Give Tristan Thompson Another Chance?

Khloe's cryptic tweet on Kourtney

Khloe tweeted a day after she, along with Kim, Kourtney and Kylie had attended the annual Oscars bash held by Beyonce and Jay-Z. They all posted videos and pictures on their Instagram stories that showed that the family had a good time. 

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

Kylie Jenner had shared some great videos on her Instagram. According to a report in a leading international daily, the video showed Khloe dancing to rap music. She was also playing with one of Stormi's Trolls dolls. Kourtney also enjoyed a late-night snack pulled a strip from the 12-pack of Hawaiin rolls and stuffed one into her mouth in a video shared by Kylie. She had captioned the video 'It be your own family sometimes'. The video also had Travis Scott. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #itsbasically100 (@itsbasically100) on

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Pic Has An Adorable Comment From Tristan Thompson

It seems that Khloe was also having a good time with Kourtney. The celebrity had shared a video with Kourtney and also called it to be a date night with her. Here is the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloe Snapchat (@khloesnapchats) on

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian Is A Boss Lady In Real Life; A Look At The Brands Owned By 'KUWTK' Star

Khloe then tweeted tagging Kylie and asking why did she and Kylie allow Kourtney to ruin their night. Fans are trying to figure out whether it was a joke or whether she was serious. They also asked her to tell them what had happened.

It seems that the two sisters have buried their hatchet. Khloe recently posted two pictures along with Kourtney. She also called her 'bish'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian's Favourite Room Comes With, '50 Shades Of Blonde'; Find Out Why

Image Courtesy: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

 

 

