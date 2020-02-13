Khloe Kardashian Blames Kourtney For Ruining Her Night, Fans Ask Them To 'spill The Tea'

The Kardashians and Jenner sisters are tight-knit and often share pictures and videos with each other on their Instagram. The family went together for the Oscars after-party. While their social media showed that they are having a gala time, a tweet by Khloe Kardashian took their fans to a different tangent altogether.

Khloe's cryptic tweet on Kourtney

Khloe tweeted a day after she, along with Kim, Kourtney and Kylie had attended the annual Oscars bash held by Beyonce and Jay-Z. They all posted videos and pictures on their Instagram stories that showed that the family had a good time.

Kylie Jenner had shared some great videos on her Instagram. According to a report in a leading international daily, the video showed Khloe dancing to rap music. She was also playing with one of Stormi's Trolls dolls. Kourtney also enjoyed a late-night snack pulled a strip from the 12-pack of Hawaiin rolls and stuffed one into her mouth in a video shared by Kylie. She had captioned the video 'It be your own family sometimes'. The video also had Travis Scott.

It seems that Khloe was also having a good time with Kourtney. The celebrity had shared a video with Kourtney and also called it to be a date night with her. Here is the video:

Khloe then tweeted tagging Kylie and asking why did she and Kylie allow Kourtney to ruin their night. Fans are trying to figure out whether it was a joke or whether she was serious. They also asked her to tell them what had happened.

Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 11, 2020

It seems that the two sisters have buried their hatchet. Khloe recently posted two pictures along with Kourtney. She also called her 'bish'.

