Khloe Kardashian Throws An Epic Bear-themed Baby Shower For BFF Malika Haqq

In September 2019, Malika Haqq, who is Khloé Kardashian’s BFF, made an exciting announcement that she is pregnant with her first child with was later confirmed to be with rapper O.T. Genasis. She shared the news with a sponsored content Instagram post. Take a look at the glowing to-be mother. Here are some of the most adorable pictures from Malika Haqq's baby shower below.

Then, Malika has shared an ultrasound of her baby boy and broke the internet. Now it has been revealed that the father is her ex-boyfriend rapper O. T. Genasis.

Currently, Malika is about seven months into her pregnancy. So, Khloé Kardashian threw her best friend a fancy baby shower at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, which was a bear-themed party. The bear-themed party had the most balloons and the venue looked adorable. Khloé also gave her two huge bears made of moss.

Also, all the snacks and drinks looked cute because they were bear themed. The massive cake and popcorn bags read “ready to pop.” Tea was also served in bear-shaped glasses. Check out the photos below:

There were many guests at the party. The Kardashian-Jenners were also present at the baby shower along with Khloé. Others who attended the party included Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Image Credits: Malika Haqq's Instagram

