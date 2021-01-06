Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Haven't Exchanged Rings Yet: Reports

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not heading down the aisle, reports ET Online. According to the outlet, while the couple is going strong, they are not engaged. An insider tells ET Online that it wouldn’t make any sense for an engagement to happen now as Khloe has to go back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston as Tristan is now playing for the Boston Celtics.

Tristan Thompson has not put an engagement ring on yet

Also read: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Give Relationship 'another Try' By Self-isolating Together?

Khloe Kardashian's engagement details

The 36-year-old reality star and the 29-year-old NBA pro player are happy with their current status of the relationship. As per the report, the duo is doing well as a couple and continue to focus on raising True together. Adding to that, the insider informs that they are being the best parents as always.

The Basketball player couldn’t celebrate New Year’s Eve with Khloe and their two-year-old daughter, True. On January 2, 2021, Khloe took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures of herself twinning with her daughter, True. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing matching sequin outfits. While sharing the picture, Khloe wrote, “Happy New Year’s. Best Party in town! Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! Positive blessed vibes only”.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian Spotted Enjoying Hike With Tristan Thompson Amid Patch-up Rumours

Over the holidays, Khloe and True visited Tristan in Boston to celebrate Christmas Eve. According to People, Khloe and True had a fun week in Boston as they played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday season outings. The mother-daughter duo celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan as they couldn’t all be together on Christmas Day.

During Christmas, Khloe shared a series of pictures posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a matte black bikini and a long black shrug. Her shimmery silver boots complimented her looks. Khloe wore matte nude make-up and styled her hair in loose beach waves. While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Don’t be f**king rude!!!! (In my best Kim K voice)". Olivia Pierson, Dr. Thais Aliabadi and many fans complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Threaten To File A Lawsuit Against 'false' Paternity Claims

Image Source: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Also read: Khloe Kardashian Has No Plans To Leave LA And Relocate To Boston

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.