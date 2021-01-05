Khloe Kardashian Has No Plans To Leave LA And Relocate To Boston

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have always been in the news for their topsy-turvy relationship. There were a couple of incidents where Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian and this was highlighted all over the news. The couple was also seen on a popular reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Read further ahead to know what are Khloe Kardashian’s plans for her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter.

Will Khloe Kardashian and her daughter move to Boston?

According to a recent article by Babygaga, Khloe Kardashian has no plans to move to Boston with her daughter True Thompson in order to keep her closer to her father, Tristan. As per the news, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent some quality time with their daughter True during these Christmas holidays. However, it turns out that she doesn’t plan on making Boston her new home and plans to take True to visit her father as often as she can.

Tristan and Khloe began dating in 2016 and after a year, they came to know that they were going to become parents soon. True Thompson was born in 2018 and while Khloe was pregnant with True, Tristan was caught cheating which led to the beginning of the ups and downs in their relationship. He was also caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods while attending the same party. After being caught cheating multiple times, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came back together in Los Angeles for True and spent most of the time together during the quarantine days. Though the reports have clearly stated that she has no plans to move to Boston, she still wants her daughter to see her father as often as she can but due to the pandemic, they might not be able to meet often.

Khloe Kardashian’s popular appearances

Khloe Kardashian has appeared in several television shows and made her on-screen presence look memorable. Some of the memorable shows include Keeping up With The Kardashians, The Celebrity Apprentice, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, Real Husbands of Hollywood, When I Was 17, Law & Order: LA, Khloé & Lamar, Flip It Like Disick, I Am Cait, The X Factor, Fashion Police and a couple of other shows.

