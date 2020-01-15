When Trio Kim Kardashian, Kourtney And Khloe Gave Us Major Sister Goals

The Kardashian sisters are known for setting trends in the fashion, beauty and influential industry. Moreover, the trio is known for the sister bond they share. Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of all the siblings. Then a year older comes Kim Kardashian West and the youngest of the three is Khloe Kardashian.

All three sisters are known to share a cordial bond and connection. The Kardashian celebrity show, based on the Kardashian family, has also showcased the warm relationship they share. Check out some of the best pictures and videos of the Kardashian sisters that show off their inseparable bond.

The throwback picture

Kim Kardashian recently shared a throwback picture from their childhood. Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen posing wearing matching outfits in it. Have a look at the picture.

The Christmas Party Look

During Christmas 2019, the Kardashian sisters sizzled the Christmas party wearing lavish shinny ramp walk gowns. Along with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the trio also posed with their half-sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Check out the post.

The Fragrance Collaboration

The three Kardashian sisters have collaborated for creating a perfume with three different types of fragrance. The perfume line is tagged as ‘KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection’. Have a look at the pictures.

Promo Picture Credit: Instagram - Kourtney Kardashian

