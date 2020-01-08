Khloe Kardashian's 'save The Animals' Comment Receives Backlash Over Real Fur Outfit

Khloe Kardashian is under the scanner after she posted a photo on her Instagram story urging people to 'wake up' and 'save the animals'. The TV celebrity was quickly called out for 'hypocrisy' by many of her followers. One fan immediately shared a photo of Khloe in her Halloween costume where she can be seen dressed up as Cruella De Vil - the villain from 101 Dalmations. The user claimed that Khloe has always been killing animals with her choice to wear fur.

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash on Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was referencing to the horrific bushfires in Australia in her Instagram story. She wished to help raise awareness about the current situation in Australia stating that over 500 million animals have been killed with Bushfires. She had shared a photo of a firefighter hugging animals to save them from suffering.

She also urged people to wake up to the current situation which prompted users to call her a hypocrite as she has been seen wearing animal fur previously on multiple occasions. The Halloween costume in question here was also addressed by Khloe Kardashian in a comment which was then deleted after it was revealed that real fur was used to make Khloe's Halloween costume. Check out Khloe's now-deleted comment below-

I am wearing a Halloween costume. It's not real fur, but keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues. Why must people assume and attack others so quickly? You have some clear frustrations darling and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don't attack people in general. But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger, then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020."

