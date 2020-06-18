Khloe Kardashian's Ex-boyfriend: Here Are 3 Things About Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship went public in 2016. During that time, the duo took the internet by storm with their pictures going viral on different social media platforms. Many people do not know much about Tristan Thompson. Here are three things that you must know about Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend. Read ahead.

Tristan Thompson's other children

After getting together, the duo welcomed a baby girl, True Thompson. Amid the fun times with her daughter, Tristan Thompson’s other relationships surfaced on the internet. Fans often wondered about his relationship history. Besides having a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, Tristian Thompson has a son with his former partner Jordan Craig. Prince turned three years old in December 2019. His father shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account. Although the reason for Craig’s breakup with Tristan is unclear, rumours suggest that she was in the same situation in 2016 as Khloe Kardashian found herself in 2017.

Thompson and Kimberley Alexander

Tristan Thompson is the father of True and Prince. However, the news about another potential child took the internet by storm. According to reports, Thompson took legal action against Kimberley Alexander, who claimed that he is the father of her five-year-old son. Tristan Thompson also opted for a paternity test which confirmed that he was not the father of Kimberley Alexander’s son. Reportedly, Thompson’s legal representative Marty Singer alleged that the defendant was a wannabe social media influencer. He even joked about the results and concluded that Tristan Thompson was not the father of her son.

A doting father

Recently, Tristan Thompson was in the headlines following rumours about fathering another child. During the roller coaster of events in his life, numerous Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans were not on Thompson’s side given his past behaviour. As per reports, when Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, he cheated on her and got involved with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend.

Although Woods denied anything intimate between her and Tristan Thompson, she revealed in an interview about him getting intimate following an after-party. In 2019, reports suggest that the basketball player was quite close to becoming public enemy, which was quite evident in the episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as Khloe Kardashian was trying to hold things together for True Thompson. The show’s fans took to Twitter and criticized Tristan Thompson, along with the rest of the family.

However, the basketball player has attempted to do his best as a dad to True Thompson. Though he faced child support issues with Jordan Craig in the beginning, Tristan Thompson managed to be present in Prince’s life as well. Check out his photos with his children.

