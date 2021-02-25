Khloe Kardashian 'giggles' At Trolls On 'freakishly Long Fingers': 'Not A Photoshop Fail'

Khloe Kardashian is responding to critics who believe her latest Good American campaign photos were heavily Photoshopped.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian shared pictures from Good American campaign photoshoot. Netizens immediately called her out for having photoshopped her pictures to make her fingers and feet look ‘freakishly long’. They even called her pictures a photoshop fail. Following this, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to tell her followers what the situation actually was, while she laughed at people for thinking that she had either gotten surgery or that she photoshopped her pictures.

Khloe Kardashian's 'freakishly long' feet and fingers

Image Credit: Khloe Kardashian Twitter

Via her tweets, she said that it was just the effect of the lens that was creating the illusion of extra-long fingers and feet. She also wrote that it was funny to read the stories that people were coming up with in relation to the picture. She then asked how people could think if it was actually her hands and feet that looked that way. She further clarified that it was only the lens of the camera and the angle at which the picture had been clicked that contributed to the illusion.

It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a “photoshop fail”. Have a great day ðŸ’‹ pic.twitter.com/NwVHhPmYLR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

She also said that she thought it was really cool that the lens could create such an illusion as it added a measure of depth to the picture. She ended her tweet by saying that she was happy with the way her pictures had turned out alluding to the fact that she did not care what people thought of her pictures.

I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the “concern and confusion” is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie ðŸ’‹ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

In yet another tweet, Khloe Kardashian wrote that she could not believe that this conversation was still going on and she thought it was absolutely preposterous. She said that she had many more photos from the Good American Campaign that she loved and she wanted to share them with her followers. She added that she hoped all of the confusion over her hands and feet were put to rest and that people could now look beyond them and appreciate the pictures and the product she was campaigning for. She also said that the rumours that were being spread online had really made her laugh and she thanked netizens for the giggles they had provided her with.

