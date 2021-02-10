Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Thing She Tried To Do With True That Made Tristan Freak Out

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson. Khloe and host Kelly Clarkson chatted about what it is like to share parenting responsibilities with their ex-partners. Read on to know more about what Khloe Kardashian had to say about it.

Khloe talks about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson

According to a report by E! Online, Khloe Kardashian appeared on the talk-show titled The Kelly Clarkson show and spoke about parenting. She stated that her parents were the most perfect example and that she was very blessed and fortunate to have them as an example to look up to. She further spoke about her stepdad and stated that the integration and how her father and stepfather dealt with one another was a beautiful thing to witness. Khloe added that the two of them played golf every week and even though it must have been hard for her father, he did it for his children, which is a selfless example he set for them.

Talking further about co-parenting with ex-partners, the Kardashian sister said that whether it be Kourtney and Scott or herself and Tristan, for them, the children always come first. She added that with Tristan, it is a trust thing and he is so great and trusts her as a mother and always knows that she is going to do to right thing with their daughter True. Khloe further said that he doesn't really say no to her when it is about their child.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to narrate a hilarious anecdote with Tristan. Khloe Kardashian's daughter True is going to turn three in April so she wanted to give her a trim. She added that she wanted to cut some baby hairs and she went on to say that she doesn't think Thompson has ever said no to her but when he heard about the trim, he freaked out and it was crazy. She also revealed that Tristan called up Khloe's mother to talk her out of it.

Kardashian revealed that she didn't know he was that adamant until everyone started calling her. She explained that she didn't go ahead with the haircut because if Tristan doesn't want something so badly, then even she has to not do it. Khloe concluded by stating that she thinks great communication and trust is the most important thing with raising kids.

Image Credits: Tristan Thompson Official Instagram Account

