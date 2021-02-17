Dr. Charles S. Lee Reveals Which Hollywood Celebrities Have Gone Under The Knife

A plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills Dr. Charles S. Lee has been pointing out the surgeries popular with Hollywood celebrities. Though Dr. Charles S. Lee hasn't worked with any of the big names like Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande among others, he uses his expertise in this field to know what kind of surgeries someone has gone through just by looking at pictures. Here is what he has to say about some big names from Hollywood and their survival treatments.

Dr. Charles S. Lee reveals the surgeries celebrities have undergone

According to a report by Daily Mail, Dr. Charles S. Lee examines before and after pictures of A-list celebrities in Hollywood and tries to accurately guess which surgeries they have gone through. Dr. Charles started with Khloe Kardashian's face surgeries and revealed that she probably had a procedure done on her forehead, known as the forehead graft and she also had a fox eye surgery including a temple lift and an eyelid corner lift, buccal fat removal, bone surgery along her mandible and chin, liposuction of her neck and chin area veneers, lip fillers, and multiple rhinoplasties. Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has denied rumors of her getting under the knife, she did once reveal that her mother wanted her to get one from the time she was a child.

Moving on to 7 Rings singer Ariana Grande, Dr. Lee compared her before and after pictures and said that he thinks she went ahead with upper eyelid surgery, a lid tilt, rhinoplasty, chin surgery, and brow lift. He also added that in his opinion, she looked better before. In a report by People, Ariana denied getting any surgeries and revealed that all her changes were natural and because of puberty and since she has been in limelight from a young age, her changes were more public and known to people. Grande also stated that people were comparing her pictures from when she 14 years to when she was 21 and stating that she underwent surgeries because of her enhanced features.

Dr. Charles moved on to supermodel Bella Hadid and claimed that Bella has had a nose job, eyelid surgery, fat removed from the mid-cheek area, and probable fillers to her cheeks and forehead. Bella Hadid too denied rumors of going under the knife and stated that she is scared of putting fillers in her lips and she wouldn't want to mess up her face. The Beverly Hills plastic surgeon also examined Kylie Jenner's look from before and said that she has had a rhinoplasty, buccal fat removed, chin shaved and brow lifted. Kylie, like the others, also denied going ahead with plastic surgery and only accepted the fact that she has had lip fillers done.

Image Credits: Khloe Kardashian and Dr. Charles S. Lee Official Instagram Accounts

