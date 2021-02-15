Khloe Kardashian Gets A Romantic Surprise From Tristan Thompson

Valentine's Day is the time when people show their partners how much they mean to them with adorable gifts and memorabilia. Tristan Thompson is not far behind as he found a way to show his love for Khloe Kardashian. He gave Khloe some heart shaped baloons that looked so cute as Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a photo of the red, white and pink-heart-shaped balloons. She even tagged Tristan Thompson's Instagram handle.

Khloe Kardashian gets heart-shaped balloons from Tristan on Valentine's Day

Image Credits: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram story

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been going strong since getting back together. As per the reports, they lived in self-isolation with their daughter True during the pandemic. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently living in Boston and PEOPLE magazine also revealed that they are planning for another baby.

Khloe Kardashian wishes fans a happy Valentines' Day

Khloe took to her Twitter to wish all her fans a Happy Valentine's Day 2021. She said that Valentine's Day is not about gifts, it's about showing your appreciation and love. Check out her tweet below:

I hope every1 has a beautiful Valentine’s Day tomorrow! I’m sending you my love and prayers! Remember to tell someone how much you appreciate them each and every day! To me, Valentine’s Day is not about gifts. It’s about showing your appreciation and love anyway you choose ♥ï¸ðŸ’‹ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 14, 2021

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

PEOPLE website also revealed insights about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship. A source said to PEOPLE that in the past few months Tristan has really shown that he has "changed". The source told People also added that Khloe always hoping that Tristan would come around because it is very important to keep the family together for True's sake.

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is quite active on social media. She shares photos on social media and keep the fans updated. She was recently enjoying a vacation on a beach. Fans are showering their love on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram. The post has garnered more than 15 million likes and 5000 comments. Check out her post below:

Several celebrities like Mary Phillips, Andrew Fitzsimons, and Jeff Leatham also showered their love on Khloe's post. Many fans were impressed by her beach looks while many commented that they can't believe that she is a mother and she is so fit. Check out the reactions from some of her fans and followers on her post below:

Image Credits: @khloekardashian Instagram

