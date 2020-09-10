Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Her KUWTK's Bidding Farewell Parody Note

All the ardent Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans might surely know that the hit television show is coming to an end after 20 successful seasons spanning fourteen years. The youngest Kardashian sister out of the three, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an extensive heartfelt note to announce the news. Now, a parody IG account of Kim's daughter, North West, has shared its hilarious take on the socialite's note and Khloe couldn't resist but share her opinion on how hilarious the post was.

Khloe Kardashian's parody IG note left her in splits

On Wednesday, i.e. September 9, 2020, Khloe Kardashian penned an emotional note about Keeping Up With The Kardashians nearing its end as they made the 'difficult decision' to bid goodbye to their reality TV show. Soon after she poured her emotions out in the IG post, a popular parody account shared its rib-tickling take on Khloe's note which left the masses in splits, including the 36-year-old herself. In the parody note by the Instagram handle, which is named after Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, it poked fun at the Kar-Jenner family by humorously tweaking the sentences penned by Khloe.

The IG handle rephrased Khloe's post and jokingly wrote, "We are grateful to all of you who have watched us through all of these years - the happiness, tears, the secret pregnancies, the marriages. the divorces, the co-parenting, Kris' failed talk show. We'll forever cherish the memories and the countless people we have kicked out of our circle along the way". Within some time, Khloe shared her reaction to the post as she slid into its comment section and wrote, "Best post yet" followed by several laughing emojis.

Take a look:

Check out the original post shared by Khloe Kardashian below:

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second bundle of joy. When the reality TV star shared a photograph of herself by the beach on Instagram this week, rumours of her pregnancy started floating. In the picture shared by her, the founder of Good American is seen in a sheer black flowing dress, which gave fans an illusion that she was flaunting a baby bump underneath.

