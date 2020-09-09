Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Seeing Recent Picture

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has sparked rumours of her second pregnancy with her recent Instagram post. Khloe's fans have speculated that she is expecting her second baby with basketball player Tristan Thompson. The duo are parents to a baby girl named True Thompson. Her recent post has got fans wondering if she will break the big news any time soon.

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Post

In the Instagram post, Khloe is seen wearing a flowy dress and is posed in front of the sunset. Her caption, on the other hand, reads, “ Happy Labor Day.” Many of her fans speculate that she’s pregnant because of her flowy outfit. Check out Khloe Kardashian’s recent Instagram post.

With around eight thousand comments, Khloe’s picture has been making rounds on the internet. Some of the reactions and comments of the fans are, “ I see baby bump” “ Am I the only one who sees a baby bump” “Are you pregnant?” “ Pregnant again?” However, Khloe decided not to respond to any of the reactions. Check out the reactions of Khloe’s fans on her recent Instagram post below.

Apart from this post, another Instagram post of Khloe has taken her fans by surprise. Khloe recently posted a picture updating her fans about the finale season of the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In her post, she explains how after 14 years, the family has finally decided to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe Kadarshian has also expressed her gratitude towards her fans and those keeping up with the show. She thanked each and everyone in her post. Check out the post below.

On the work front

Khloe starred with her family in the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also co-hosted the second season of the US adaptation of The X Factor. Khloe Kardashian along with her sisters Kourtney and Kim have their retail and fashion industries. They have launched clothing and fragrance collections. In 2010, they released the book Kardashian Konfidential and starred in the reality series Dash Dolls in 2015. Khloe Kardashian has hosted her own talk show called Kocktails with Khloe. Khloe also stars in the series Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

