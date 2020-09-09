Kim Kardashian, Khloe Pen Farewell Post On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Conclusion

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will witness its final season in 2021 as per Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s recent posts. The reality television stars took to Instagram to pen down their emotions regarding the finale. While the two were emotional on the occasion, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner also took to Instagram to express their emotions in their own way.

The reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians will have a final run with season 20 as per statements by the shows’ network E!. They had revealed through a press brief, that it is indeed the end of the show which aired for fourteen years since 2007. The show was a career-making pedestal for most of the real cast that is Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, Scott Disick, Kris and more.

An emotional Kim took to Instagram to share what she feels along with a classic poster from the show. She wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

She also added, "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Her post was followed by younger sister Khloe’s message to their fans as she wrote, “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories!.”

Younger sister Kendall Jenner also took to Instagram to share Kim’s post. She accompanied the shared post with broken hearts and heart emoticons. Kourtney also shared the picture by Khloe and wrote, “I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit”, on her Instagram story. She also shared some old videos of them promoting the show.

According to a report in E!, the last season of the show will wrap up in the early months of 2021. The show has two more seasons to go, with season 19 coming to the small screen on September 17 followed by season 20 in 2021.

