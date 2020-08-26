Khloe Kardashian's Photoshop Misadventure Defended By Body Confidence Influencer, Read

A couple of days ago, Khloe Kardashian had come under the heavy fire of social media. The celeb was slammed by fans on Instagram for photoshopping her face like there’s no tomorrow. However, a body confidence influencer called Alex Light has recently defended Khloe on the internet. Here’s what she said.

Body confidence influencer defends Khloe Kardashian's Photoshop issue

Alex Light is a body confidence influencer who is famous for her weight storyline of the classic movie, Bridget Jones’ Diary. She came in defence of Khloe Kardashian against the snide remarks and mean comments by fans. She said that it is very important for one to show kindness on social media, a point fans seem to forget when the issue is about famous personalities.

Alex Light added a post on Instagram with the two pictures of Khloe Kardashian. She added a big caption to the photo in big, bold letters saying, “SHAMING DOES NOT SOLVE PROBLEMS”. In the caption for the post, Light further added that she has seen the two photos making rounds of the internet accompanied by “snide remark or gleeful comment about how Khloe Kardashian’s been ‘caught’”.

Alex Light also agrees that Khloe Kardashian’s Photoshop is “shocking” and “creates unrealistic beauty standards”, she does not condone it. However, according to her shaming, someone on social media is not the answer. She added shame is not “likely the reason this problem is even a problem in the first place”.

Further in the post, Light also added that despite all these, she had seen Khloe Kardashian getting dehumanised with ugly name-calling. Thus, it must come as a shock when the celeb chooses to Photoshop her picture. She also added that Khloe does not deserve to be shamed for her decision rather she requires "kindness" and "compassion" from her fans.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was called out on social media after her Photoshop picture was posted online. One fan even posted a collage of Khloe's photoshopped picture and a screenshot of the KUTWK episode from the same date when this picture was taken. The tweet went viral in no time while some fans asked why did Khloe felt the need to Photoshop.

