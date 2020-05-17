Khloe Kardashian's Ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson Is 'open' To Being A Sperm Donor For Her

In this time of quarantine, Khloe Kardashian is spending her time with her family and is enjoying her time. Recently. she was seen enjoying a game of tag with her daughter True Thompson. After this, the reality TV star shared a clip on the Instagram account of Keeping up with the Kardashians. Khloe was seen talking about freezing her eggs and also revealed details about potential sperm donor for her eggs. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian speaking about it here.

Khloe Kardashian on getting a sperm donor

Khloe Kardashian is seen talking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in the video for the April 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the video, Kourtney Kardashian was seen talking about freezing her eggs and telling them how it is a big move. She then admits that Tristan Thompson would be her sperm donor if she decided to make embryos. Here is what Khloe had to say “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice, But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go”. She then adds that Tristan would have to sign legal paperwork that he would just be her sperm donor, but a lot can happen in the future.



After this, as seen in the episode, Khloe is seen speaking to Tristan Thompson about the whole scenario. She explains to him that 5 out of the 12 eggs she had revived in the first try are good but she wants to go for a second round. But then she added that this time she does not want eggs but wants to make embryos. After this Tristan Thompson tells Khloe, “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that… Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with”.

Khloe Kardashian is then seen gushing that she feels very “blessed” to be in the position that she’s in regarding her journey to possibly expand her family. She added that “I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there". After this, Tristan Thompson adds, “I’m all on board so however, I can help”. He says when he comes back to Los Angeles for the summer, they can get to work on making the embryos.

