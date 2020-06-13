Khloe Kardashian's Friendship With Scott Disick Over The Years; Read Details

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are quite close to each other and share a deep bond. According to reports, Khloe Kardashian was not always a fan of Scott Disick and disliked him when he was dating Kourtney Kardashian. She did not like the way he treated her but he has changed since then and showed a whole new side to his best friend. Here we have compiled some of Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s most adorable moments that you must check out right away. Read on:

Eternal support

Scott Disick has struggled quite a lot in his life. Khloe also went through enormous problems during her marriage with Lamar Odom and things were also not good with her ex Tristan Thompson. However, in both cases, Disick was always with her. He helped Kardashian deal with her issues. On the other hand, Scott used to fight challenges too. From overcoming the deaths of his parents and managing alcohol problems, he has done it all. During all the difficult phases in their lives, the duo has remained together.

Scott Disick is fond of Khloe

Scott Disick is much closer to Khloe Kardashian than any other member of the Kardashian and Jenner clan. He formed a great bond with her over anyone else. In some of the episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they would often spend time together. Meanwhile, there were rumours about the duo being dating, which they denied and joked about. Talking about their friendship, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian have come a long way and supported each other through every thick and thin.

Khloe Kardashian on holding hands

Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian’s fans have asked the duo if they were dating because they used to hold hands in public. According to reports, they denied being romantically involved and explained that their relationship was platonic. During an interview, the duo recalled their most hilarious moments together. Amid that, Khloe Kardashian recalled the Instagram incident and explained why they started holding hands. She revealed that they began holding hands when they were going for Kim Kardashian’s birthday party and Scott Disick accidentally grabbed her hand instead of Kourtney Kardashian’s. During that time, everyone clicked their photos and talked about them being in a relationship. So, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick decided to make a fool out of them.

When Scott and I do a prank, we do them full throttle. And they go on for months and months. We give them our all #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 17, 2020

