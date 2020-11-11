Khloe Kardashian Says Her Family Is Looking Forward To A 'smaller' Christmas Party

This year has put many kinds of restrictions on everyone due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, right from day-to-day work and festival celebration plans. With the ‘Christmas Time’ around the corner, everyone is looking for smaller plans to celebrate the holiday season, and that includes the Kardashians as well. Khloe Kardashian has announced about their plans to celebrate the festival in a lesser loud manner as well, here is all you need to know.

Khloe Kardashian says “smaller party” for the family

Khloe Kardashian’s family are known for their lavish lifestyle and parties. The family consists of people like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who have billions of dollars put together as their net worth and hence, fortunes prove to be no restrictions for them either. But this year has kept the entire world quarantined due to coronavirus pandemic, and Khloe Kardashian has now announced that they will be celebrating the upcoming Christmas with a ‘smaller party’. Khloe tweeted while replying to a fan, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest” This comes off as a necessary decision to keep things safe by preventing social gatherings as much as possible.

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

Recently, doubts were raised during Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration which had resulted in a gathering. According to Metro, Kris Jenner had claimed that the party was ‘safe’, The party was attended by other big names like Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Jaden Smith as well. Kris Jenner had also claimed that the guests tested for the novel Coronavirus before attending the party. With this recent announcement, it appears Khloe Kardashian’s family are playing it even more safe than the last time.

Khloe Kardashian, much like her sister Kim Kardashian, also posts on her social media about herself, family celebrations, etc. Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram is filled with many posts which she has shared the images of family celebrations, her outfits and so on. With this announcement, Khloe Kardashian revealed how people from all walks of life are adjusting to the period of quarantine and social distancing.

