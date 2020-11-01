Did You Know Khloe Kardashian Had An Accident As A Teen That Led To Memory Loss?

American media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian is one of the popular family members that are featured in the reality TV show titled Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe has a vast fan following of around 122 million people on her Instagram where she posts about her lifestyle, body positivity posts, her diet, as well as her body transformation pics. Read along for some interesting Khloe Kardashian trivia that dates to her teenage years.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner Is The Spitting Image Of Kardashian Matriarch Kris Jenner; See Uncanny Photo

Khloe Kardashian had an accident that made her lose her memory

According to etonline, in the year 2001, Khloe had actually suffered a traumatic injury after she had a car accident. It was then when she went through the windscreen of the car and suffered a severe concussion that left her with a long term memory loss. During the year 2013, when Khloe was seen in a mid-finale episode of KUWTK, amidst her husband facing an alleged drug scandal and a DUI, she felt like her memory was worsening too. Khloe was seen facing memory loss in the KUWTK mid finale episode, where she couldn't remember anything. She connected her childhood brain injury for her memory loss as she wasn't able to remember the members in her family albums, or do a simple maths question or remember some substantial big events from her life that everyone else remembered. She later went through hypnotherapy and all sorts of treatments that could help her bring back her memory in the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ| Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Refute Sexual Allegations By Ex-bodyguard; Read More

Khloe Kardashian was recently in news after her clip showing that she was tested positive for COVID released on the internet yesterday. The news comes a day after when her sister Kim Kardashian was left with heavy criticism after she celebrated her 40th birthday vacation lavishly on a private island with a large group of people, even though Kim had stated that the whole group had tested for 2 weeks and self quarantined after which all of them were taken for the private island birthday vacation. In the clip that was released yesterday, it was shown that she suffered from the virus in September, when she showed symptoms like coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. The video was dropped as the sneap peek of the latest Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner's Shocking Fight On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Watch

ALSO READ| Caitlyn Jenner's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'KUWTK' Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.