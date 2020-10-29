Khloe Kardashian Tests COVID-19 Positive; Shares Her Struggles In New KUWTK Teaser

Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently revealed a new teaser showcasing how Khloe Kardashian had tested positive for Coronavirus a few months back. In the teaser video, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are seen giving out a few details about Khloe’s condition, before her COVID 19 test results were out. They are seen shedding some light on how concerned they are about her health condition as she had been suffering a lot. Fans have eagerly been waiting for the upcoming episode as they wish to find out how Khloe dealt with the situation.

Khloe Kardashian's COVID-19 test

Reality star Khloe Kardashian had tested positive for COVID 19 a few months back and Keeping Up With The Kardashians is all set to reveal details about her diagnosis. The makers recently released a new teaser of the show, sharing her take on the COVID phase. The KUWTK teaser video opens with Kim Kardashian’s byte where she is seen shedding some light on Khloe’s condition before the arrival of COVID swab test results.

Kim Kardashian says in the teaser that the family has been anxiously waiting for the COVID results to come in. Analyzing Khloe’s condition, Kim also has a gut feeling that the results will turn out to be positive. She further states that she has been very worried but the only option they have is to wait and find out with time.

In the video, Kris Jenner has also mentioned how she has been feeling about the whole situation. She says that she has been trying to get in touch with top doctors through phone calls so that she can provide Khloe with some help.

In the last segment of the video, Khloe Kardashian is seen speaking about how she is dealing with the grave situation. She mentions that she has had a tough time dealing with it while being under isolation in her room. In the video, she mentions that she has been feeling better but her condition was bad in the first few days. She had been vomiting and shaking with a fluctuating body temperature. Khloe Kardashian also mentions that she had a burning chest and intense headaches during her COVID period. Have a look at the teaser video on Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ YouTube channel here.

