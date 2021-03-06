Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Mantra To Ease Stress And Anxiety: 'Self-care Is What I Need'

Khloe Kardashian revealed how she is managing to keep her stress and anxiety at bay as she multitasks and juggles between a variety of roles, from businesswoman to mother, in a recent interview with People magazine. She said that the most important thing was managing to take time out for oneself at a time when it is very easy to ignore your own needs. Mental health is very important to her, she revealed, and sometimes between zoom calls and raising True, her daughter, she could find a way to neglect her own mental health needs. She then spoke about how she has found a balance between all of her responsibilities to others as her responsibility towards herself.

Khloe Kardashian's hack to a stress-free life

During the course of the chat, Khloe Kardashian said that no matter what happened she would carve out some time for her workouts as those really helped her with her anxiety and stress. She revealed, that for her working out was a huge part of her life and it helped her clear her head no matter how stressful a particular day had been. It gave her a feeling of accomplishment and working out made her feel strong not only physically but also mentally. She said that a bit of self-care was what she needed to carry on in her life at present.

She also said that to help keep her mental health in check, she maintained a very strict fitness regime. Khloe revealed in the interview that whenever anxiety struck her, she found some time to exercise and that helped her to clear her head out and take a breather. She said working out made her lookout and that in turn made her feel good which was a huge boost to one’s mental health. She assured that the number on the weighing scale was never a big deal to her but working out gave her the fitness and strength it took to keep a two-year-old entertained through the day.

Khloe Kardashian also revealed that whenever she had a zoom meeting she would not just attend it from anywhere in her house. She had created a professional working space for herself and anything that was related to work was done in that space only. Once she was out of that space she did not think of work any longer. This was how she managed to draw boundaries between her personal and professional life even she was handling both from within the confines of her home.

