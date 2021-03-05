Khloe Kardashian's Ex-husband Gets Emotional As He Watches Khloe & Lamar

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were one of the popular couples on television and they gained fame by appearing together in the spin-off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians called Khloe & Lamar that aired in 2011. The couple got divorced after a while but recently, Lamar Odom was seen cherishing some of the precious moments from the show while enjoying a Khloe & Lamar marathon. He even became emotional and thanked his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, along with the other Kardashian sisters, through his Instagram handle.

Khloe & Lamar marathon

Lamar Odom recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this heartwarming video clip of himself in which he can be seen watching his show Khloe & Lamar in which he was seen with his ex-wife. In the video, Lamar Odom can be seen watching the show in his living room and stated how it was crazy to see how time flew. He added how it was a Khloe & Lamar marathon and mentioned how he wanted to give a shout-out to E! for giving him the opportunity. He also wanted to give a shout-out to his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and also Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian for giving him such a great opportunity.

Also Read Khloe Kardashian's Photo Shoot Receives Flak From Netizens Who Accuse Her Of Photoshop

In the caption, he stated how it was the show with his ex-wife and thanked her along with the other Kardashian sisters for taking him in and loving him without judgement and added how they gave him family and how he will forever be grateful to them. He then thanked the channel and tagged them in his post.

Also Read Times Kim Kardashian Trolled Herself - From Her "ugly" Crying Face To Funny Captions

Lamar Odom’s post melted the hearts of his fans and they stated in the comments how they both were one of their favourite celebrity couples and added how they looked super cute together. Many of the fans also stated how they were so invested in their show and mentioned how happy they were to see his other side in the show. Some of the fans even wished that they could see Lamar and Khloe together while some of them even urged him to get her back in his life as they were best together. Have a look at some of the cutest fans’ reactions to Lamar Odom’s Instagram post.

Also Read Kourtney Kardashian Tried To 'give It A Shot' With Scott Disick Before Dating Travis Baker

Also Read Kim Kardashian Welcomes Newest Member Of The Family 'Speed'; A Bearded Dragon! See Pic

Image Source- Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.