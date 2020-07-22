Tristan Thompson Lists LA House For Sale At $8.5 Million Amid Patch-up Rumours With Khloe

NBA player Tristan Thompson had bought a house in Encino, LA to be closer to Khloe Kardashian and their two-year-old daughter, True. However, recent reports state that he has put his house on the market for sale. This piece of news comes amid reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian. Here's what it is about.

Tristan Thompson lists his LA home for sale

According to reports, Tristan Thompson has listed his $8.5 million dollars home for sale. He had bought the place a little over a year ago to be within 10 miles of his daughter, True and Khloe Kardashian. The latter lives in Calabasas. On Tuesday, Thompson listed the luxurious Encino property for sale.

The house has the architecture of a modern farmhouse of 9,864 square feet being redesigned by Ryan Saghian. The place has seven bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and sits on a property of 18,843 square feet. It also has an in-ground swimming pool, marble patio, deck, oversized spa and an outdoor kitchen with a bar counter. There are several other amenities such as too many fireplaces, high ceilings and a custom wine cellar.

Tristan Thompson's house also has a 1,580 square foot guesthouse. This place is complete with its own kitchenette, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The place is listed with the description, "backyard oasis". Here's a look:

More about Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

The news of Tristan Thompson's house on sale coincides with the rumours that he and Khloe Kardashian are headed for a reconciliation. Earlier this month, Kardashian had revealed on social media that she was "really grateful" that Tristan is there to co-parent their daughter during the pandemic. However, she had clarified that they were not dating.

In June, Tristan Thompson had penned a heartfelt note for Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday. He had written that Khloe had shown him "what it means to be an incredible person". Take a look at the post:

