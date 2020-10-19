Malika Haqq Reveals Ex O.T. Genasis Has Moved On, Says, "his Life Is None Of My Business"

Malika Haqq has finally opened up about her relationship with ex O.T. Genasis. In a recent episode from Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Malika Haqq talked about her relationship with O.T. with Khloe Kardashian and sister Khadijah Haqq. Find out more details about this story below.

Malika Haqq opens up about ex O. T. Genasis

Malika Haqq’s relationship with ex O.T. Genasis has been making headlines for the past few months. In the latest season of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Malika and Genasis’ relationship has been discussed quite a few times. In a recent episode of the reality show, Malika opened up about how her ex O.T. Genasis messages other women on Instagram.

In this episode, Malika Haqq is enjoying her babymoon with sister Khadijah and BFF Khloe Kardashian. While talking to the two, Malika revealed that girls have been sliding into her DMs and sharing screenshots of O.T. Genasis flirting with them. In a snippet from the episode, both Khloe Kardashian and Khadijah Haqq were shocked by this revelation.

After revealing these messages, Malika Haqq quipped and replied to one of the messages by replying, “Not my man, not my problem”. Malika also revealed that she does not want to “deal with the scrutiny” or what people think about her ex O.T. Genasis. She wants people to know that her ex’s life is none of her business.

Get this drama AWAY from the babymoon 👏 KUWTK is all-new tonight at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/KtKmhgnlk0 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 15, 2020

Since in this episode, Malika was still pregnant, she commented on her state and said, “I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single”. She added that she always thought that her baby would be “made in love” and eventually she would be “married or at least living together”. Malika Haqq added that nursery shopping with Khadijah and Khloe is “great”, but she had envisioned a different reality.

Malika Haqq was pretty secretive about her pregnancy. She initially did not reveal her baby’s father’s identity. But It was revealed after Haqq’s baby shower in February 2020. After the revelation was made, Malika opened up about Genasis in an episode of KUWTK, and said, “Me and my son’s father dated for two and a half years”. She also added that since then they have separated and have chosen to “co-parent” and bring their son into a “loving environment”.

