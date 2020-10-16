Malika Haqq's Take On Gossip About Her Ex O.T. Genasis: Not My Man, Not My Problem

Malika Haqq opened up about her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, O. T. Genasis on an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Malika Haqq is an American actress and one of Khloe Kardashian’s close friends. In the preview clip, Malika Haqq received a mysterious DM on Instagram while getting ready with her sister Khadijah Haqq and Khloe Kardashian. Read on to know the details.

Malika Haqq reveals baby daddy's gossip

In the preview clip, Malika Haqq was seen deciding to have a Babymoon before she gave birth to her son. She received a mysterious DM on Instagram while getting ready with her sister Khadijah Haqq and Khloe Kardashian. Later, Malika tells them about the Instagram DM that was about her child’s father. It contained a screenshot of her ex O. T. Genasis flirting with another woman. While the Khloe Kardashian laughed it off, Malika Haqq replied to the DM with ‘Not my man, not my problem’. Malika Haqq later posted a story on her Instagram handle telling her fans and followers that she wasn’t interested in hearing any updates related to her ex.

Malika later confessed that it’s difficult for her to hear anything negative against her baby’s daddy. She said that she does not want to deal with what others have to say about O.T Genasis. She also revealed that she’s not interested to know about what her ex is doing and that it's quite uncomfortable when you are carrying someone’s child. She texts O. T about the DM but he denies it. Haqq also explains how she will be attached to him for the rest of their child’s life.

Also Read: Bella Hadid Recreates 'KUWTK's' 'wasted' Scene On 24th B'day; Kylie Jenner Says 'iconic'

Malika Haqq’s Baby

Malika and O. T. are parents to an adorable boy named Ace Flores. Ace was born on March 14, 2020. Malika and O.T celebrated Ace’s seven-month birthday on 14 October 2020. According to heavy.com, Haqq struggled with O. T Genasis’s lifestyle and being a single parent before the birth of her son.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Throws An Epic Bear-themed Baby Shower For BFF Malika Haqq

Who is Malika Haqq’s baby daddy?

Odis Oliver Flores popularly known as O. T. Genasis is an American songwriter and rapper. Some of his songs included Cut It, Everybody Mad, CoCo, Bae, Push It, I Look Good and Touchdown. O T songs also included Ricky, Traffic, Weigh the Weight and Mind. Take a look at O.T. Genasis’ Instagram handle.

Image Credits: Malika Haqq Instagram

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Gruelling Workout Regime, Jokes About Being 'too Tired'

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian & True Dance Their Hearts Out To JT's 'Can't Stop The Feeling', Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.