Devin Booker, Tristan Thompson Attend Kim Kardashian's Birthday Bash On Private Island

A week ago, Kim Kardashian West celebrated her birthday on a private island she booked. While she shared multiple photos of the occasion, she wrote that only her closest people had been invited to spend a few days on the island to celebrate her birthday. While the guest list included the Kardashians along with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, NBA stars Tristan Thompson and Devin Booker were also spotted at the party.

Devin Booker, Tristan Thompson were at the Kim Kardashian private island party

Booker, who is apparently dating Kendall Jenner, was spotted in a photo at the party. Thompson, on the other hand, has been linked to Khloe Kardashian. While there have been no official posts, the couples have been linked together for months. Previously, before the NBA 2019-20 season resumed at the bubble in Orlando, Booker and Jenner were spotted together multiple times.

After Booker returned, both of them were even spotted having lunch together. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was also photographed outside the same restaurant. Jenner was also spotted heading to watch one of the Suns' game on TV from an LA spot.

While they are yet to confirm their relationship or make it public, both were seen interacting and flirting on Instagram. Jenner posted a video, captioning it with a strawberry. Booker commented with an "I like strawberries", to which Jenner responded with multiple strawberries.

Booker, who played for the Phoenix Suns, was praised for his performance at the Orlando bubble. He led the team to an 8-0 the record before the playoffs, even though they failed to qualify for the postseason. On the other hand, Tristan Thompson's Cleveland Cavaliers were not invited to the NBA bubble.

Thompson, who was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian, apparently "bent backwards" to get back into her good books. The Cavaliers star apparently promised Khloe that he had changed, and worked hard to spend time with her and their daughter True. Per reports, they are trying to enjoy their time before the 2020-21 NBA season begins.

Kim Kardashian Twitter post assures people of COVID-19 preventive measures

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kim Kardashian birthday post thanks everyone for wishes, says 'couldn’t think of a better way'

