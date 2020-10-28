Devin Booker, Tristan Thompson Attend Kim Kardashian's Birthday Bash On Private Island

Quick links:
A week ago, Kim Kardashian West celebrated her birthday on a private island she booked. While she shared multiple photos of the occasion, she wrote that only her closest people had been invited to spend a few days on the island to celebrate her birthday. While the guest list included the Kardashians along with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, NBA stars Tristan Thompson and Devin Booker were also spotted at the party.
Booker, who is apparently dating Kendall Jenner, was spotted in a photo at the party. Thompson, on the other hand, has been linked to Khloe Kardashian. While there have been no official posts, the couples have been linked together for months. Previously, before the NBA 2019-20 season resumed at the bubble in Orlando, Booker and Jenner were spotted together multiple times.
After Booker returned, both of them were even spotted having lunch together. Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was also photographed outside the same restaurant. Jenner was also spotted heading to watch one of the Suns' game on TV from an LA spot.
While they are yet to confirm their relationship or make it public, both were seen interacting and flirting on Instagram. Jenner posted a video, captioning it with a strawberry. Booker commented with an "I like strawberries", to which Jenner responded with multiple strawberries.
Booker, who played for the Phoenix Suns, was praised for his performance at the Orlando bubble. He led the team to an 8-0 the record before the playoffs, even though they failed to qualify for the postseason. On the other hand, Tristan Thompson's Cleveland Cavaliers were not invited to the NBA bubble.
Thompson, who was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian, apparently "bent backwards" to get back into her good books. The Cavaliers star apparently promised Khloe that he had changed, and worked hard to spend time with her and their daughter True. Per reports, they are trying to enjoy their time before the 2020-21 NBA season begins.
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
