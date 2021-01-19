Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Mccray And Bobby McCray Welcome Their Third Baby

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF and Dash Dolls fame Khadijah Haqq McCray has welcomed her newborn baby with husband Bobby McCray. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 17, 2021, to share an adorable picture welcoming baby. Khadijah Haqq McCray also went on to pen a heartfelt note revealing details about the same. On seeing this adorable post, fans went all out to shower all love, blessings and happy note to the newborn.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khadijah Haqq McCray shared a precious pic showing off a hand of each family member, including their children Christian and Celine. Former NFL player Bobby McCray also has 16-year-old son Bobby III from a past relationship. One can notice the new born’s little hand curled up as her mother goes on to give her a grip.

Along with the picture, Khadijah went on to pen a heartfelt note revealing details about the baby. She wrote, “We love you, baby girl, you complete our family! When 5 becomes 6”. Take a look at the poster below.

As soon as Khadijah Haqq McCray shared the post online, fans went all out to comment all things nice. The post also garnered heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to congratulate them, while some went on to pen sweet wishes. One of the users wrote, “Ahhhh soo amazing!!!! Congrats my sweet friends!! Look forward to meeting her”. While the other one wrote, “Yay!!!! Congrats to you and your beautiful family!!!” Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor went on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much more giving fans a glimpse about the entire nine months process. Earlier to this post, Khadijah shared a picture where she can be seen as striking a stunning pose for the camera. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a couch and adorably placing her hand on her bump. She donned a white dress along with a big red bow. Along with the picture she also wrote, “I look forward to meeting you”. Check out the post below.

