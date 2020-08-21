Tristan Thompson Has Tempting Offer For Khloe Kardashian In Upcoming KUWTK Episode; Watch

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently another successful season. A lot seems to have changed within the family dynamics in the current one itself. Fans can already see Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a flirty relationship. In the latest sneak peek KUWTK videos, Tristan seems to have made a very tempting offer to Khloe. Here's what this is about.

Tristan Thompson's tempting offer to Khloe Kardashian

In a recent sneak peek of the upcoming episode of KUWTK, Tristan Thompson asked Khloe Kardashian and their daughter, True to move into his LA home. This came after Khloe tells him that she is planning to renovate her house and needs to move somewhere with her daughter while it is underway. Like a chivalrous gentleman and caring father, Tristan offered his place for the mother-daughter duo to move into as he will be staying at his Cleveland home for the NBA season.

Khloe Kardashian can be seen venting her frustration saying the renovation process is "a lot". At this Tristan Thompson offered his place saying he would love for her and True to stay there. He would give her the keys and she can stay as long as she wants, party with whoever she likes. As this piques the interest of Khloe, he warns her jokingly not to "get any ideas".

Further in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians sneak peek, Khloe innocently asks him "no guys" and Tristan replies saying only he and his best friend, Savas Oguz will be the only men stepping on the property. However, Khloe expressed her doubts about the arrangement and said it might not work out. She also asked where would he stay once the NBA is over. To this, Tristan seemed to dial up his charm and reply, "Mi casa, su casa...Who knows? You could just live there forever...".

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Has Savage Stepmom Joke For Fan Who Doesn't Recognise Her On Instagram

Reports of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reuniting has been going on for a while now. In July rumours were also afloat that Tristan and Khloe are engaged. however, sources close to the couple have revealed that this is not true although Khloe definitely looks smitten with the 29-year-old NBA star. Tristan and Khloe both listed their LA homes for sale.

A source revealed to People magazine that Khloe Kardashian feels Tristan Thompson has really come around this time and is proving himself to be a good partner and father. The celebs had split last year after it was reported that Thompson and Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods were intimate with one another. It was also alleged that Tristan had cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Also Read: Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Off For A Vacay Amidst Linkup Rumours?

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Dating Rumours With Two Words; Read

Also Read: Tristan Thompson Lists LA House For Sale At $8.5 Million Amid Patch-up Rumours With Khloe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.