Kendall Jenner's Major Fights With Her Sister Kylie Jenner; Read

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are known to share a special bond with each other and often post their pictures on social media. They also fight with each other very often. So, we have compiled some of the instances when the sister duo has fought publically that you must check out. Read on:

Kardashians' family holiday

During the season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she was quite annoyed with her younger sister. It all began when Kendall Jenner travelled from London to Wyoming for celebrating their family holiday and discovered that Kylie Jenner had some change of plans. She was disappointed with the businesswoman’s refusal to alter her schedule and expressed her frustration in front of everyone. Kendall Jenner talked about Kylie Jenner not leaving Los Angeles with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. She explained that the destination was two hours away and her younger sister could not even come for two days while the supermodel travelled from London.

Typical sisters' fight

Following a feud with her elder sister, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Kendall Jenner. In the photo, the sister duo looked gorgeous while twinning in white cropped tops. But after witnessing the picture, Kendall Jenner dropped a comment asking about their recent fight. To this, Kylie Jenner had a hilarious response and revealed her ulterior motive behind uploading the post on Instagram. On the other hand, elder sister Khloe Kardashian also weighed in by mentioning how much she missed her sisters in the comment section. This all happened amid the COVID-19 outbreak when everyone was spending their time indoors and practising social distancing.

Also read: What Is Makeup Mogul Kylie Jenner's 'remedy For Everything'? Find Out

Also read: Kylie Jenner Shares An Adorable Pic With Daughter Stormi, Calls Her 'remedy'

Fight for brown dress

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got into a huge fight when they were getting ready for Caitlyn’s first major appearance after coming out as a transgender. During that period, Kendall wanted to borrow a dress from her little sister. However, Kylie Jenner was quite adamant and did not want to share her outfits. This prompted Kendall Jenner to use foul language against her sister as Kylie refused to allow her to wear the brown dress. Moreover, Kylie Jenner urged her to go back home and pick something from her closet.

Also read: Best Kylie Jenner Makeup Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated At Home

Also read: Kylie Jenner Violated Social Distancing Norms And Went Partying? See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.