Kim Kardashian's Best Hairdos And Hair Colour That You Can Take Inspiration From

Kim Kardashian West has received attention for her reality stint and design ventures. The star has a unique sense of style and enjoys a tremendous fan-following. She is also a popular model who has graced the covers of several popular magazines. If you are someone looking for fashion inspiration, especially hairstyles, then you will get great ideas with Kim Kardashian hairdos and hair hues listed below -

Different hair looks that Kim Kardashian has sported

Kardashian shared a video of herself that left her followers shocked. She was seen licking a red lollipop with cherry red locks. It was a monochrome theme and she was wearing a magnificent ruby top and eyeshadow. As a redhead, Kim looks so different. It seems like the starlet has cut a few inches off of her long mane to suit the hair color.

Kim was seen wearing some "what might Jesus do" workout pants and a middle part and a short bob haircut that went only a bit past her jawline. She looks beautiful in this edgy look. Have a look :

Kim Kardashians walked the carpet with her mom Kris Jenner in a white tube crop-top and a story length silver sequins skirt with a thigh-high cut. Kim finished the look with cornrows.

In this picture, she is seen in a high long ponytail, which looks neat and tight. She wore an off-shoulder knee-length body-hugging dress along with boots. Have a look:

