Times When Kim Kardashian Has Given Good-sister Advice On 'KUWTK'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians showcases the family having issues, sharing problems and happiness. Sometimes they hit each other with a purse, the other times, they lend emotional support to each other. They stay together, no matter what.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been giving us incredible moments for over a decade. It has been on-air for 17 seasons. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best moments when Kim Kardashian advised someone.

Here are the best moments when Kim Kardashian gave great advice

1. All about talent

Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular media personalities. There was a scene in the show when she was named one of ‘The New Mobile Moguls’ by Forbes Magazine. Apart from her mention, Kim Kardashian also graced its cover. She proudly says, “Not bad for a girl with no talent”. Kardashian’s iconic response to her success gives important career advice. Though the family does have a special or unique talent, it is quite famous. Therefore, a distinct talent does not matter if you want to achieve success or fame. It is all about hard work and dedication towards your dreams.

2. How to deal with media?

When Kylie Jenner was anxious about going to the Billboards Awards. However, Kim Kardashian donned the hat of the big sister and calmed her down. She taught Jenner on how to deal with the media. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian seeks advice from her younger sister about parenting.

3. Kim Kardashian tells Kylie Jenner to stop acting like a ‘Diva’

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gave a little pep talk to her baby sister. She asked her to stop being a diva. Kardashian had heard that Kylie Jenner made people wait when she was on phone. Moreover, she heard that Jenner brought friends during her photoshoots. Therefore, Kim Kardashian did not like her attitude and coached her to be humbler.

