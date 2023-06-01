Kim Cattrall Returns To Sex And The City: Tiimeline Of Her Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker

In an unexpected turn of events, Kim Cattrall will be reprising her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the season 2 finale of the Sex and the City revival show, And Just Like That. This joyful news comes as a pleasant surprise to fans. As tensions and public feuds between Cattrall and the show's lead star, Sarah Jessica Parker, had previously cast doubt on any potential reunion.

Tension arises on the set of Sex and the City

The conflict between the actresses originated from a media report in 2004, which alleged financial disparities between Parker and Cattrall. As Parker's compensation rose to $300,000 after she became an executive producer in the show's second season. Cattrall requested a salary increase, leading to discontent among the other cast members, including Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristen Davis (Charlotte), who even avoided sitting with Cattrall during mealtimes.

In subsequent interviews, Cattrall clarified that she had a strictly professional relationship with her co-stars and was not friends with them off-set. Parker, however, maintained that she considered Cattrall a friend and asserted a positive rapport between them. Despite their differences, the two actresses came together for the two Sex and the City sequel movies. Nonetheless, Cattrall declined to participate in a third installment. Now, with Cattrall's unexpected return to the revival show, fans eagerly await the Season 2 finale, eagerly anticipating the on-screen reunion of the beloved characters.

Cattrall describes her relationship with Parker as "toxic"

In October 2017, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall said that she and SJP had a "toxic relationship" and that she "could have been nicer" about her choice to forgo participating in the franchise's third installment. Parker replied to this statement while talking to Andy Cohen on his show. She said that she was “heartbroken” after hearing Cattrall describe their relationship as "work colleagues".

Cattrall publicly called out SJP in an Instagram post in February 2018. In response to condolences on her brother's unexpected death, Kim made it obvious that she and SJP are not friends, stating, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. You are not my family, you are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Announment of revival show And Just Like That

When the revival show And Just Like That was initially announced in January 2021, it was revealed that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, would not be part of the series. Sarah Jessica Parker, the show's lead star, later disclosed that Cattrall was never approached for a role in the show due to her previous statements expressing disinterest in returning. Parker also cited the "public history of feelings" and past allegations made by Cattrall as contributing factors to the decision. She further expressed the pain caused by Cattrall's remarks, stating that she had always strived to be respectful and kind to everyone on set.

However, to the surprise of many, it has now been confirmed that Kim Cattrall will be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in season two of And Just Like That, set to premiere in May 2023. Reports indicate that Cattrall filmed only one scene and had no interactions with the other actors, including Sarah Jessica Parker. This unexpected return marks a significant development in the ongoing saga between Cattrall and Parker, leaving fans curious about the dynamics on set and how the storyline will address the absence of any shared scenes between the two actresses.