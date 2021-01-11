'Sex And The City' All Set To Return As 'And Just Like That' On HBO Max, Sans Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City is one of the most beloved television dramas, which premiered in the year 1998 and ended its very successful run in 2004 after 94 episodes broadcast over six seasons. Sex and the City cast includes some very popular names from Hollywood like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

The show was so popular that it had two movies made on it, with the same title and the same star cast in 2008 and 2012 respectively. The series is all set to return on screen soon with the same ensemble cast, except Kim Cattrall, who played the character of Samantha Jones. Read on to know more about it.

And Just Like That

According to a report by Glamour, a revival of the hit show Sex and the City is all set to start production soon and will stream on HBO Max. The lead actors of the show, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon tweeted about the revival of the famous show but did not tag Kim Cattrall.

The reason for Kim Cattrall not being a part of the show, which has been titled, And Just Like That, hasn't been specified yet by HBO or any of the other cast. You can see Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram post here, which has the caption, "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ"

The above-embedded promo clip begins with a glance at the busy streets of New York City. It also shares a glimpse of the buildings, bridges, and ports of the city. The small video also says, "And just like that... The story continues...". As seen in the caption, Sex and The City's new season will premier on HBO Max.

And Just Like That will consist of ten episodes. Sarah Jessica Parker played protagonist and narrator Carrie Bradshaw in the original series. Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis played her best friends, lawyer Miranda Hobbes and art dealer Charlotte York, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played sexually liberated publicist Samantha Jones, won't be returning to the series. The series would follow three women in their 50s as they explore love, friendship, and relationships.

