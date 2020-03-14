Kim Kardashian Celebrates Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson's Birthday On Instagram

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram and posted a couple of stories to celebrate Tristan Thompson’s birthday. Tristan Thompson is Khloe Kardashian’s ex. The ex-couple co-parent their daughter True together. Read on to know more details about Kim Kardashian's Instagram stories here.

Kim Kardashian celebrates Tristan Thompson's birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner clan creates a storm on social media with every appearance they make. The Kar-Jenner clan also enjoy tremendous attention from the media. Now, Kim Kardashian's latest post is expected to cause some major stir in the family and some drama might also ensue on their famous reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Also read | Amy Schumer Mocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; Kim Responds With A 'LOL'

It all started when Kim Kardashian celebrated Tristan Thompson’s 29th birthday on Instagram. For those of you who are not aware of this, Tristan Thompson is Khloe Kardashian’s ex.

Kim Kardashian celebrated Tristan’s birthday by dedicating two Instagram stories to him. The first story is the famous courtside picture of Kim and Kanye cheering for Thompson’s NBA team. The second picture is of Kim Kardashian posing for a selfie with Tristan Thompson. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories here.

Also read | Kim Kardashian West's Stunning Looks In SKIMS Shapewear; Pictures Inside

Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ fans are expecting for this incident to be a part of the show’s upcoming episodes. Fans are still unaware of how Khloe Kardashian feels about Kim’s post. Kar-Jenner clan fans are well aware of this that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. This incident caused a major stir in the family and also in the media.

According to a media portal’s report, after the Tristan-Jordyn cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian reportedly decided to not give Tristan Thompson a second chance. Currently, the ex-couple co-parent their daughter True. Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True was reportedly born amidst this cheating scandal that rocked the entire family.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Shares A Picture Of Sylvia Browne's Predictions on Coronavirus

Also read | Malaika Arora Takes Inspiration From Kim Kardashian, What Do You Think?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.