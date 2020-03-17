Kim Kardashian Maintains Social Distance; Builds Play-forts To Protect Kids From COVID-19

Kim Kardashian appears to be taking every step possible to keep her kids safe from the Coronavirus or COVID-19. The reality star is leaving no stone unturned in this regard.

Kim K is taking all the steps to protect her kids from COVID-19

Coronavirus has disrupted the entertainment industry. The novel coronavirus has resulted in reducing the number of gatherings has brought every project to a standstill. The entertainment industry has also taken a major hit because of COVID-19. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and many other celebrities have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Also read | Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Builds A 'quarantine House' For Kim & Kanye Dolls

Kim Kardashian is hence taking no chance when it comes to protecting her kids. Kim Kardashian is constantly updating her fans regarding her and her family as they have all started practicing social distancing and self-quarantine. Kim Kardashian in her recent Instagram story canceled an event for the KKW beauty line by the guidelines issued by the CDC. This has, in turn, benefitted the purpose of social distancing.

Kim Kardashian has also made sure that all of her kids stay indoors. Kim Kardashian’s kids even built a little playhouse for themselves to protect each other from COVID-19. Kim Kardashian seems to have made her kids aware of this pandemic.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Celebrates Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson's Birthday On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is one of the most photographed celebrities in Hollywood. But the reality star has made sure to do no appearances to avoid contact with people and fans in general. Instead, Kim Kardashian is posting a lot of throwback pictures to keep her fans engaged.

Also read | Kim Kardashian, Ellie Goulding, Emily Ratajkowski: Best Of Hollywood Fashion This Week

Also read | Amy Schumer Mocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; Kim Responds With A 'LOL'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.