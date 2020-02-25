The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Blackfishing, Netizens Call Her Make-up 'extremely Disturbing'

Hollywood News

American model Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash and is also being accused of Blackfishing after uploading Instagram stories of her 'daily make-up routine'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

American model and entreprenuer, Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash and is also being accused of Blackfishing after uploading Instagram stories of her 'daily make-up routine'. In the video, she can be seen putting make-up on her hands to make them appear darker than they are. Internet users were quick to point out that Kardashian has a history of cultural appropriation and blackfishing and further called her body make-up 'extremely disturbing'. 

READ: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And Other Family Members' Million-dollar Homes

Blackfishing is a problematic trend and a term used to describe white people who use make-up and cosmetic procedures to make themselves look like they are racially ambiguous. According to international media reports, the blackfishing trend is also an amped-up version of cultural appropriation which is very common within the influencer community. And last week when Kardashian posted the video, people pointed out that her make-up ended up appearing like she is of a different race. 

'Sick of blackfishing'

One user even wrote, “I know this b**** Kim Kardashian ain’t really have the nerve to make some skin darkening cream after we have to drag her by her lace front WEEKLY for blackfishing and appropriating black features... like IKYFL!!!” Another user said, “I’m a supporter of cosmetic surgeries and enhancements, as well as tanning and all that jazz. but I’m so sick of all the blackfishing brought about by Instagram girls & the Kardashian clan. it’s disgusting”. 

READ: Kim Kardashian Looks Like A 'Desert Goddess' In Brown Bikini In Her Latest Post, See Pics

READ: Justin Bieber Sings At Kanye West’s Sunday Service; Kim Kardashian Shares A Video

READ: Kim Kardashian Caught Kissing Hubby Kanye West In A Lift In Paris

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
AAP VISITS RAJGHAT; PRAY FOR PEACE
AJIT PAWAR: GOVT JUST 2 MONTHS OLD
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
IVANKA PICKS INDIAN DESIGNER
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS