Kim Kardashian Accused Of Blackfishing, Netizens Call Her Make-up 'extremely Disturbing'

American model and entreprenuer, Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash and is also being accused of Blackfishing after uploading Instagram stories of her 'daily make-up routine'. In the video, she can be seen putting make-up on her hands to make them appear darker than they are. Internet users were quick to point out that Kardashian has a history of cultural appropriation and blackfishing and further called her body make-up 'extremely disturbing'.

Indeed she has pic.twitter.com/fASuw36xW4 — Tsuni da T is silent (@tsunshyneblzk) February 21, 2020

Blackfishing is a problematic trend and a term used to describe white people who use make-up and cosmetic procedures to make themselves look like they are racially ambiguous. According to international media reports, the blackfishing trend is also an amped-up version of cultural appropriation which is very common within the influencer community. And last week when Kardashian posted the video, people pointed out that her make-up ended up appearing like she is of a different race.

'Sick of blackfishing'

One user even wrote, “I know this b**** Kim Kardashian ain’t really have the nerve to make some skin darkening cream after we have to drag her by her lace front WEEKLY for blackfishing and appropriating black features... like IKYFL!!!” Another user said, “I’m a supporter of cosmetic surgeries and enhancements, as well as tanning and all that jazz. but I’m so sick of all the blackfishing brought about by Instagram girls & the Kardashian clan. it’s disgusting”.

Back to the the actual topic.



Kim Kardashian is a Caucasian because she is of Armenian and European descent. Racially she is not mixed. Her blackfishing can not be excused with her Armenian ancestry because Armenians come in different shades and she is clearly fair. — Je te défie de le faire. (@Lexistansrih) February 22, 2020

remember when jenna marbles said she was going to do a kim kardashian parody video but then realized it looked like she was wearing blackface so she didn’t literally exposing the kardashians for their blackfishing before anyone else... truly ahead of her time — sarah #blm👽🏳️‍🌈💖💜💙 (@sedavies98) February 22, 2020

Kim kardashian has been blackfishing for so long she may have actually forgotten she’s white — FREE MY GOOD SIS BRITNEY!!! (@dealwithitfool) February 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian's body makeup is so disturbing to me. It's hard enough knowing my face is so naturally flawed, now you're coming after my hands? — Sarah R. Johnson (@_sarahrjohnson) February 21, 2020

