Kim Kardashian's Throwback Picture Proves That Her Pout Game Has Always Been On Point

Kim Kardashian recently posted a throwback picture on her official social media handle. She has also mentioned with the picture of how it is from the 90s. The picture proves that she has always been one of the best in the duck face game.

Kim Kardashian’s throwback picture

Recently, Kim Kardashian posted an old picture of herself on her official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, she can be seen wearing a white oversized T-shirt. She can also be seen wearing a choker with the look in the throwback picture. However, the standout element of this picture is Kim Kardashian's pout which seems to be on point since her childhood.

She is also wearing a brown lip colour while her hair has been left open in the blur picture posted. Have a look at Kim Kardashian’s picture from her Instagram here.

Read Kim Kardashian's Gorgeous Black Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pictures

Also read Kim Kardashian Offers A Helping Hand During Coronavirus Outbreak

Kim Kardashian being asked to apologise

Kim Kardashian is being asked to apologise to Taylor Swift by the netizens. The demands started coming in after a video of Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s phone conversation started doing the rounds on social media. The video proves that Taylor Swift was not aware of the derogatory lyrics about her in his song Famous which contradicts the claims made by Kim Kardashian in the past. Have a look at what people have been saying here.

Lmaoooo remember when the reputation tour alone outsold Kanye’s entire net worth? We love to see it. 🐍#KanyeWestIsOverParty #KimKardashianIsOverParty — Belinda (@yourillus1onist) March 21, 2020

Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Read Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian And Other Celebrities Who Aced The Fashion Game This Week

Also read Kim Kardashian's Expensive Wardrobe Is Nothing Compared To Her Massive Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.