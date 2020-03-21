The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kim Kardashian's Throwback Picture Proves That Her Pout Game Has Always Been On Point

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian's throwback picture has been creating quite some buzz amongst the people. Have a look at why the picture has been liked by so many people.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently posted a throwback picture on her official social media handle. She has also mentioned with the picture of how it is from the 90s. The picture proves that she has always been one of the best in the duck face game.

Kim Kardashian’s throwback picture

Recently, Kim Kardashian posted an old picture of herself on her official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, she can be seen wearing a white oversized T-shirt. She can also be seen wearing a choker with the look in the throwback picture. However, the standout element of this picture is Kim Kardashian's pout which seems to be on point since her childhood.

She is also wearing a brown lip colour while her hair has been left open in the blur picture posted. Have a look at Kim Kardashian’s picture from her Instagram here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Read Kim Kardashian's Gorgeous Black Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pictures

Also read Kim Kardashian Offers A Helping Hand During Coronavirus Outbreak

Kim Kardashian being asked to apologise

Kim Kardashian is being asked to apologise to Taylor Swift by the netizens. The demands started coming in after a video of Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s phone conversation started doing the rounds on social media. The video proves that Taylor Swift was not aware of the derogatory lyrics about her in his song Famous which contradicts the claims made by Kim Kardashian in the past. Have a look at what people have been saying here.

Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Read Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian And Other Celebrities Who Aced The Fashion Game This Week

Also read Kim Kardashian's Expensive Wardrobe Is Nothing Compared To Her Massive Net Worth

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA