Kim Kardashian Struggles To Wear Latex Bodysuit, Jokes She Won't Be Able To Use The Loo

A recent preview of Keeping Up with The Kardashians showed Kim struggling to wear a Latex bodysuit. Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian sported these latex bodysuits during Paris Fashion Week appearance. During PFW appearances, Kim sported several Latex outfits.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most photographed celebrities in the world. The reality TV star and her family are constantly under media scrutiny. The entire family is fashion icons to many people out there.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Kim Kardashian attended the Paris Fashion Week this year with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. During one of their Paris Fashion Week appearances, the sister-duo Kim and Kourtney sported latex bodysuits in different colours.

Now a recent preview from Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode shows how Kim Kardashian struggled to get into her latex bodysuit. In the preview, Kim Kardashian and her entire team are helping her to fit into this bodysuit. Kourtney Kardashian who is sporting a brown latex bodysuit is also cracking jokes in this entire preview regarding their outfits.

At one point in time, Kourtney even says, “I gotta pee” and Kim replies to her, “You’re gonna have to hold it until, like, two,”. In the preview, one of Kim Kardashian’s crew members also says, “I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder,”. Kim can be also seen stating, “I’m gonna need the coat with the gloves. I’m gonna be all boxed in.” The reality star also joked about “being a housewife, washing dishes with gloves.” Take a look at Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's outfits here.

