Kim Kardashian And Her Family Pictures From The 90s - Have A Glimpse

Kim Kardashian had recently posted in her Instagram stories on the occasion of her late father’s birthday, with the picture dating way back to the ’90s. She is seen standing beside her father and brother Rob and visibly looks much younger in the picture. She wrote in the story, “Not the best pic of them but I’m a whole 90’s vibe”. Kim has shared several such pictures from back in the day on her Instagram, with many of them featuring her other popular siblings along with herself – here’s a glimpse at some of them.

Kim Kardashian’s photos from the ’90s

The most recent pictures shared from the olden days on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram is another click featuring her father, this time with the rest of her siblings. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob are all seen posing for the picture alongside their father Robert Kardashian. Kim penned a long message in the memory of her father on his birthday. Kourtney also wished their father in the comments of the post. The second picture is from the year 1996, as revealed by the model herself. Kim is seen posing for the camera while sporting “candy necklace and barrettes”.

Image courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

The next picture is another old click which shows Kim beside her sister Kourtney, and the two were visibly looking quite younger in the picture. Kim wrote in the caption, “It’s the brows for me”. The next picture shows Kim playing with Kendall Jenner, who is only a toddler in the picture and it was shared on Kendall’s previous birthday. Kim wrote in the post, “I was 16 years old here and you weren’t even a year old. I can’t believe you’re 25 years old now”. She also called Kendall the “coolest and prettiest girl” that she knows.

The final picture features all of the siblings together. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all seen posing beside each other as a group. The picture is likely from Rob’s graduation day, as Kylie puts on his graduate cap on her own head. Kim simply wrote in the caption of the post, “FAM”.

