Jake Gyllenhaal & Jessica's 'The Division' To Be Directed By Rawson Marshall Thurber

Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain's movie based on the game 'Division' is all set to go on floors. The film was previously being directed by David Leitch. However, according to Deadline, director Rawson Marshall Thurber will soon be stepping into his shoes and directing the film. Read on to know more about the film based on the game.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain's movie The Division to be now directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

Director Rawson Mashall Thurber is popularly known for his film Red Notice. He was recently hired as a director for The Division which is based on the popular video game. The Division's cast features Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain in the lead roles. Rawson replaced David Leitch who is struggling with his schedule because of his film Bullet Train which he is currently filming. The director has to step down from The Division thus letting Rawson take his job. However, David will still be a producer of the film.

Netflix has gained the film rights to the game in 2019 when there was a bidding war amongst several production house and platforms that wanted to acquire it. The film will be produced by Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories, Leitch and Kelly McCormick’s 87North Productions, Thurber’s Bad Version, Chastain’s Freckle Films and Ubisoft Film and Television. Rawson will also be co-writing the script with Ellen Shanman.

The Division 2 was launched in March 2019 and became the fastest-selling game in video game history. The game owned by Tom Clancy has more than 20 million players currently. The plot of The Division will revolve around a virus spread in near future because of Paper money. The virus will spread all over New York killing millions of people. A certain group of civilians is trained to deal with the chaos that takes place after the spread. They are asked to save those who are remaining and protect their own lives as well.

Jake Gyllenhaal's movies

Jake rose to fame after films like Everest, Enemy, Donnie Darko and Demolition. Jake Gyllenhaal's movies also include Nocturnal Animals, Okja, Wildlife, Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Devil All the Time. The actor was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home and the last film he produced was Breaking News in Yuba County. He will soon be seen in films like The Guilty and Ambulance.

