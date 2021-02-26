Britney Spears Was 'financially Exploited', Says Father's Lawyer Amid Conservatorship Row

The legal feud between Britney Spears and her father has been going on for quite some time now. The issue regarding Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears having the conservatorship over her since a long time has also seen the involvement of her fans who have been protesting against it. While Jamie has not spoken over this issue in public, his lawyer has made an appearance on Good Morning America and shared their side of the story. Among the many issues that he addressed was the ‘Free Britney’ protests that have been going on across social media and elsewhere.

Lawyer of Britney Spears' father Jamie on the ongoing legal battle

The finances and other affairs of Britney Spears have been handled and controlled by her father Jamie since 2008, owing to a legal agreement between them. However, the pop star has been making efforts to get rid of him from the role on a legal front. She said that she would not be resuming her music career till he is not removed from the conservatorship, according to The Guardian, which has led to strong protests and campaigns to support the singer in this legal battle. Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen has confronted all the issues that have surrounded this matter.

He said that the people who are protesting in support of Britney “have it so wrong”. He said that Jamie is a “fiercely dedicated, loving and a loyal father” and has rescued the singer from a “life-threatening situation”. He also said that her father has saved her from the people who were “harming her and exploiting her”. He also revealed that her financial assets were being mismanaged by people around her, who were taking advantage of her financially. Thoreen further said that Jamie also helped the singer in retaining the custody of her children.

Quite recently, the documentary titled Framing Britney Spears was released, which gives an insight into her rapid rise to fame and success, and the several unknown events that took place during that period. Britney Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline but had divorced him in 2007. She is also a mother of two children.

