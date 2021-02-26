Kanye West Spent Over $12 Million On His Pointless Failed Presidential Campaign: Report

Kanye West announced his presidential campaign just a few months before the election. Throughout the campaign, West struggled to get solid support from the citizens yet he continued to make news in US politics. It is now being reported by People's magazine that Kanye West spent around 12 million dollars out of his own pocket to fund his campaign, which up till this date people aren't clear on whether it was a serious bid or not.

Kanye West's presidential bid details

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye West's presidential bid was announced on the 4th of July 2020. According to the reports from Federal Election Commission, Kanye West chipped in 12.4 million dollars of his own money and received 2 million dollars from donors bringing his total up to 14,538,989.74 dollars. According to People's Magazine, more than half of the money, which is 7.5 million dollars, was spent to gain ballot access in various states which eventually failed as West could not meet the signature requirements.

The rift between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The 43-year-old singer made headlines after announcing his campaign, though not all for good reasons. His relations with his wife Kim Kardashian started deteriorating due to his controversial and erratic behaviors. Kanye's comments on slavery and his Twitter rant accusing his wife publicly caused Kim to file for the divorce. It is reported by Page Six that Kanye's presidential dig was the final straw for her.

Kanye and Kim's divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce has been making a buzz in the media due to it being a high profiled divorce with over 2.1 billion dollars at stake. According to Forbes Magazine, Kanye West's net worth is estimated to be at 1.3 billion dollars as of 2021 as the owner of fashion brand Yeezy. Kim Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be around 780 million dollars due to her beauty brand KKW. Together, the couple owns properties worth 70 million dollars.

Kim filed for divorce in the month of February in 2021 and fans had been wondering about the amount that was at stake for Kanye West. According to reports by Radar Online in 2014, Kim and Kanye signed a prenup which will allow her to receive a million dollars for every year she was married to Kanye West. Kanye and Kim's divorce will be chronicled in the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

